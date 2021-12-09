HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.60

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and traded as low as $13.82. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 136,822 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €62.00 ($69.66) to €58.00 ($65.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.