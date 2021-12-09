Head to Head Survey: Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) versus Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Golden Minerals and Timberline Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 11.23 -$9.09 million ($0.03) -12.97 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$3.38 million ($0.03) -5.50

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timberline Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Golden Minerals and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 195.48%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -33.26% -47.04% -29.98% Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04%

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Golden Minerals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

