Head-To-Head Contrast: Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) versus Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A -78.72% -51.38% Gamida Cell N/A -124.72% -51.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Gamida Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.77 million ($2.62) -2.80 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$72.70 million ($1.77) -1.51

Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Poseida Therapeutics and Gamida Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00

Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 301.63%. Gamida Cell has a consensus target price of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 444.78%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Poseida Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

