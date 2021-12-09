Head-To-Head Contrast: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

This table compares Boston Scientific and Teleflex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 5.99 -$82.00 million $0.73 57.07 Teleflex $2.54 billion 5.97 $335.32 million $9.15 35.33

Teleflex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Scientific. Teleflex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 9.45% 12.73% 6.48% Teleflex 15.71% 17.78% 8.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 2 9 1 2.92 Teleflex 0 1 9 0 2.90

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $49.48, indicating a potential upside of 18.77%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $445.20, indicating a potential upside of 37.71%. Given Teleflex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teleflex beats Boston Scientific on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.