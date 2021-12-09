Head-To-Head Analysis: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 22.15 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -119.54

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.53%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

