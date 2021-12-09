Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.63.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,695 shares of company stock worth $2,966,865. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth $13,257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 149.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 94.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 182.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.