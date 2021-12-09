Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 66,560 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66,560 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,449. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.