Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,344.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

MMM traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,737. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

