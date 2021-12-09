Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $52.10 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 4,035.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 833,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $52,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 451.4% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 514.1% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,932,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 53,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

