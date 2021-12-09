Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $26.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,042.92. 195,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,677,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

