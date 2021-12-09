Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 18,136 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 154.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded up $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $333.86. The stock had a trading volume of 304,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,895,488. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.19. The company has a market cap of $928.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

