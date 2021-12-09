HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,740.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,740 ($36.33) and last traded at GBX 2,740 ($36.33), with a volume of 311594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,710 ($35.94).

The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 172.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,543.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,325.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In other HarbourVest Global Private Equity news, insider Carolina Espinal bought 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.62) per share, with a total value of £23,955.75 ($31,767.34).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

