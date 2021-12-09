Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.92

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several research analysts have commented on HBRIY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

