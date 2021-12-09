Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Walter Frederick Walker Acquires 9,700 Shares

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Walter Frederick Walker purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HCDI opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 38.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 410,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

