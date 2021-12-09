Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 863 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after buying an additional 5,263,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $361.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

