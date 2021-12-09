Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Invests $54,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,671,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,725,000 after buying an additional 1,354,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

