Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $91,000 Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $86.83 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.