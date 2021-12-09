Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $166,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 74.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allstate by 60.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

NYSE ALL opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

