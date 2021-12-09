Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $136,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,045,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

