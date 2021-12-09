Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $240.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $244.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.47.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

