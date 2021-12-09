Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,863.13

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,863.13 ($37.97) and traded as high as GBX 3,116 ($41.32). Halma shares last traded at GBX 3,115 ($41.31), with a volume of 434,980 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($39.52) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,620 ($34.74) to GBX 3,030 ($40.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.12) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,651.20 ($35.16).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,977.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,867.51. The firm has a market cap of £11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($41.60), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($415,992.57).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

