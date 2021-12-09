GXChain (GXC) Price Up 224.2% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 224.2% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $149.33 million and approximately $81.25 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003696 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,802,019 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

