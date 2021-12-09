GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 283,239 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $91,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

