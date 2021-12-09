GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 796 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $229.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $229.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

