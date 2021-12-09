GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $103.01 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

