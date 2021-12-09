GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Shares of TMO opened at $638.15 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $614.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $251.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

