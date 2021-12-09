Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PAC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

PAC stock opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $98.07 and a one year high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

