Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Plans $1.67 Annual Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) declared an annual dividend on Sunday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.6668 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
