Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Plans $1.67 Annual Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) declared an annual dividend on Sunday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.6668 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

