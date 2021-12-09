Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Down 2%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 112,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,041,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after buying an additional 253,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after buying an additional 327,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after buying an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

