Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Down 2%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 112,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,041,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after buying an additional 253,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after buying an additional 327,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after buying an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
