Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.850-$6.450 EPS.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41. Greif has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Greif will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

