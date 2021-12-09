Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GEF opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41.

Get Greif alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.