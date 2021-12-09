GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) vs. Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Head to Head Survey

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Apollo Medical and GreenBox POS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 GreenBox POS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Medical presently has a consensus price target of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Medical and GreenBox POS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $687.18 million 6.54 $37.87 million $1.59 50.91 GreenBox POS $8.52 million 25.44 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 9.28% 18.39% 8.19% GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.95, suggesting that its stock price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Apollo Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner. Apollo Medical Holdings was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.