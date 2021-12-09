Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPOR. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.49) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 724.25 ($9.60).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 736.50 ($9.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 607 ($8.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.75). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 744.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,250.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.