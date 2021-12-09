Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $80.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,422. Graco has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.