Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stake Raised by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 15.5% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $18,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $$100.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 124,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,069. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09.

