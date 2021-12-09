Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 139,452 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hookipa Pharma worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

