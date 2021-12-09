Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,246 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

PRFZ opened at $191.49 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.47 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

