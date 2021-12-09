Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 13,903 Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 132,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

SGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

SGTX opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

