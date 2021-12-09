Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $368,000 in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,074,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,249,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter worth about $14,255,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Honest news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on HNST shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

