Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,407 Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Atlanticus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 38.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 168.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $1,922,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $949,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,812 shares of company stock worth $1,288,692 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $58.35 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $880.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATLC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Atlanticus Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

