Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of PDL Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDLB. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDLB stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $253.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.46. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

