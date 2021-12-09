goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHMEF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins dropped their price target on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities started coverage on goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.99. goeasy has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

