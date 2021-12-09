GoByte (GBX) Hits Market Cap of $236,141.93

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $236,141.93 and $3.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

