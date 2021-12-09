Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

