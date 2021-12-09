Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report sales of $125.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.39 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $69.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $403.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.90 million to $420.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE GSL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 11,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $812.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

