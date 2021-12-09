Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 508 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

