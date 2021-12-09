Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 10,211 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.