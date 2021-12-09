Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average of $227.06. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

