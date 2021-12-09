Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

