Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Bruce R. Lederman Buys 2,000 Shares

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Bruce R. Lederman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.51 million, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.29. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 294.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

